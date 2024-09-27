RGV Environmental Minute: Reducing exposure to forever chemicals

PFAS are known as forever chemicals. They are called because the molecules have a chain of linked carbon and fluorine atoms, making it hard to break down the substance.

“PFAs, or polyfluorical chemicals or substances, are really found in anything from flame retardant equipment, weather-proofing on jackets, grease-resistant food packaging, and any like lots of different types of plastic,” UTRGV environmental studies assistant professor Ian Seavey said.

According to The National Institute of Environmental Science, people are most likely exposed to these chemicals by consuming PAS-contaminated water or food, using products made with PFAS, or breathing air containing PFAS.

The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry says the long-term effects of repeated exposure of these chemicals can be harmful.

“You can go to your local utility company… and you can ask them for a PFA reading in the water that you're consuming,” Seavey said. “And if they don't have that readily available, then you can go to your congressperson, you can go to your senator and say, ‘Hey, can we please make the utilities companies be transparent about testing the water?’"

Aside from using a water filtration system to reduce exposure there are other ways to reduce the harm of these chemicals, avoid using non-stick pans when you cook at home, and do not heat plastic at high temperatures.

You can also limit your use of plastic, and use products labeled "PFAS-free."

