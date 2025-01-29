Shots fired at Border Patrol agents in Starr County

Shots from Mexico were fired at Border Patrol agents in Starr County, Channel 5 News has learned.

The shots were fired near the area of Fronton Monday at around 3 p.m.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Border Patrol said all agents are safe, and no injuries were reported.

Today, USBP agents from RGC Station reported shots fired in Fronton,TX. Thankfully, no injuries to our Agents were reported. The scene remains active at this time. Thank you to all law enforcement & investigative agencies for the immediate response & support! pic.twitter.com/h2MAbOj4zJ — Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefRGV) January 28, 2025

In a social media post, DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez said DPS responded to the scene. Olivarez posted video of what he said were the gunmen fleeing the scene.

VIDEO: Earlier today, @TxDPS responded to assist the US Border Patrol after agents received gunfire from cartel members in Mexico while patrolling in Fronton, Starr County. DPS Drone Operators captured the gunmen fleeing Mexico due to military presence, & seeking refuge on an… pic.twitter.com/oPf5l7wltO — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) January 28, 2025

This is a developing story, check back for updates.