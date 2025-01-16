Smart Living: Finding happiness in the workplace

From the great resignation to the big stay, four in five employees decided to keep their jobs in 2024 and many plan to continue with their same companies the new year.

Love it or hate it? Are you struggling to stay happy at work?

In a 2024 Gallup Survey, only 21 percent of people said they were satisfied with their job.

According to Indeed, low job satisfaction not only affects work performance, it can impact someone's personal life as well.

But experts say there are ways to fix that without finding a new job.

First, build friendships with coworkers for social and emotional support, especially since more people work from home.

A new Gallup poll says employees who have a best friend at work are more likely to engage customers, get more done in less time, innovate and share ideas more and stay in their jobs longer.

Next, take on a new challenge, such as learning new skills or requesting new projects and responsibilities.

Organize and personalize. Whether it's an office or cubicle, cleaning up a workspace and adding new, personal touches creates a fresh start.

Take quick breaks throughout the day. Even a five-minute walk outside can be a good reset, helps to increase focus and prevents decision fatigue.

People who work from home, experts, say it's beneficial to change locations from time to time.

Try going to a café, park or library for a new setting, it can help stimulate new ideas and being around people can help improve your mood.