Suspect in San Juan animal cruelty investigation arraigned

A 21-year-old man was charged in connection with what the San Juan police chief called a “distressing” act of animal cruelty.

Jacob Luna was taken into custody Thursday, according to a news release from San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes.

Luna was arraigned on multiple charges Friday morning. Hidalgo County jail records show Luna's charges were listed as: cruelty non-livestock animals: kill/poison/SBI, theft of property, criminal trespass and tampering with evidence with intent to impair corpse.

In the release, Sifuentes said police received a report of animal cruelty on Wednesday after the owner of a missing dog reviewed her home surveillance footage.

“The video shows an individual unlawfully entering her property, aggressively handling the dog in a manner that suggested harm, and then removing the animal from the premises,” the news release stated.

Authorities have not said what the condition is of the dog involved in the investigation.

Luna was identified through “investigative work and community tips,” the release added.

Bond for Luna was set at $104,000.