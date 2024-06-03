TxDOT preparing for hurricane season with evacuation exercise

On Sunday, portions of the I-69C in Brownsville were temporarily closed as crews with the Texas Department of Transportation performed a mass evacuation drill.

The evacuation drill was to prepare for contraflow measures, where all the lanes of the highways go in one direction to get people away from the coastline quickly.

TxDOT performed the drill with hurricane season underway.

“This year could be our turn for a storm, we certainly hope it isn't, but we definitely want to be prepared and not be caught off guard,” TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza said.

Contraflow has never been enacted in the Rio Grande Valley.

“During an actual contraflow event, all the lanes northbound and southbound will be converted to northbound lanes,” Pedraza said. “In Harlingen, they would take I-2 west toward Pharr. In Pharr, they would take 281 or I-69C north toward Edinburg and beyond."

The governor, a city mayor or county judge would have to enact contraflow 36 hours before a major storm hits.