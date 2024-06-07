Valley leaders react to President Biden's immigration executive order

New asylum restrictions have been announced by President Joe Biden. The White House says it'll likely come into effect at midnight.

Officials say the measure depends on the number of daily migrant encounters between the ports of entry.

Under the new policy, after seven days in a row of more than 2,500 apprehensions in between ports of entry, migrants claiming asylum would be turned away.

There are exceptions to the order. One of the exceptions applies to children who are traveling alone.

Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza was at the White House when the President made his announcement. The mayor is also a part of the South Texas Alliance of Mayors.

Garza says he supports the President's order, but says changes are still needed

"There is still a lot of work to be done," Garza said. "Right now, the numbers have gone down with the number of people who cross our borders, but with this action, should we see another spike or increase in the future, we will now have these tools our law enforcement can utilize."

Migrants who make an appointment at a port of entry can still claim asylum.

