Valley residents using warming shelters during arctic blast

Those who lost power on Tuesday went to warming shelters to avoid the arctic blast.

Several of those shelters across the Rio Grande Valley remain open.

Nearly 10 people stayed at the Mission Parks and Recreation building on Monday night.

The shelter will be open through Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 9 a.m.

Another shelter open is the Mercedes Recreation Center, where two people spent the night.

The Mercedes Fire Marshal urges the entire community to take advantage of the shelters, and avoid dangerous ways of keeping warm.

“Tonight will be the coldest night, so our warm shelter will be open,” Mercedes Fire Marshal Rubén Gutiérrez said.

Three shelters operated by PSJA ISD will also be open.

