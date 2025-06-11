Victim in deadly Pharr shooting identified
Related Story
The 40-year-old man who died following a Friday shooting in Pharr was identified.
Manuel Garcia died following the shooting that was reported on Friday evening at the 700 Block of North Erica St.
According to a spokesperson with the Pharr Police Department, officers arrived at the scene and discovered Manuel Garcia with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene.
One man identified as Fernando Sandoval was charged in connection with Garcia’s death. His bond was set at over $2 million.
READ MORE: Man charged in connection with deadly Pharr shooting
Channel 5 News reached out to police for additional details of the shooting. Check back for updates.
News
The 40-year-old man who died following a Friday shooting in Pharr was identified. Manuel Garcia died following the shooting... More >>
News Video
-
Brownsville house fire under investigation
-
IRS announces tax relief for taxpayers impacted by severe flooding in the...
-
Mission police seeking aggravated kidnapping suspect
-
Aunt of disabled Brownsville teen gets probation in connection with his death
-
'It was my turn for ICE to get me,' Man deported to...
Sports Video
-
UTRGV football will no longer play game in Brownsville during inaugural 2025...
-
UTRGV women's basketball team announces new additions for 2025-26 season
-
San Antonio Spurs Forward Julian Champagnie youth basketball camp in Los Fresnos
-
FC Brownsville finishes in 1-1 draw with Oklahoma United
-
Valley native and former MLB pitcher Jaime Garcia passing knowledge down to...