Weslaco Lady Panthers historic season ends in regional semifinal
Highlights and postgame from the Weslaco Lady Panthers regional semifinal matchup with Austin Bowie.
Weslaco led 28-25 at halftime, but a 20-point third quarter from Austin Bowie allowed the Lady Bulldogs to pull away and take the victory.
"This team has got a lot of grit. A lot of grit, a lot of heart," Weslaco head coach Griselda Fino said after the game. "I'm extremely proud of our effort, I'm extremely proud of everything that we've accomplished this year."
With just four losses on the season, Weslaco finishes with one of the best records in program history and the fewest losses in over a decade.
