Weslaco proclamation honors Channel 5 News Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith

Weslaco city leaders presented Channel 5 News Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith with a proclamation recognizing his of service.

Tim was presented with the award during a Wednesday city council meeting.

“Throughout his career, Tim Smith has provided clear, calm, and reliable communication during severe weather events, helping residents across the Rio Grande Valley prepare for hurricanes, floods, and other extreme weather conditions,” the city of Weslaco said in a social media post. “His work has played an important role in strengthening public awareness, preparedness, and safety throughout the region.”

The award honors Tim for his decades of trusted service, leadership in weather forecasting, and commitment to keeping communities informed and safe, the city added.

The proclamation comes the month after Tim was named the recipient of the 2026 FLASH National Weatherperson of the Year Award. Tim received nearly 100,000 votes during the nationwide voting period.