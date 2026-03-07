Weslaco proclamation honors Channel 5 News Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith
Related Story
Weslaco city leaders presented Channel 5 News Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith with a proclamation recognizing his of service.
Tim was presented with the award during a Wednesday city council meeting.
“Throughout his career, Tim Smith has provided clear, calm, and reliable communication during severe weather events, helping residents across the Rio Grande Valley prepare for hurricanes, floods, and other extreme weather conditions,” the city of Weslaco said in a social media post. “His work has played an important role in strengthening public awareness, preparedness, and safety throughout the region.”
The award honors Tim for his decades of trusted service, leadership in weather forecasting, and commitment to keeping communities informed and safe, the city added.
The proclamation comes the month after Tim was named the recipient of the 2026 FLASH National Weatherperson of the Year Award. Tim received nearly 100,000 votes during the nationwide voting period.
News
News Video
-
Motorcyclist killed in La Feria crash, police chief says
-
Brownsville veterans group offers support amid Iran tensions
-
City commissioners green-light speed study for residential areas in Harlingen
-
South Padre Island launches survey to address parking concerns
-
Residents near Harlingen report health issues from nearby construction site
Sports Video
-
UTRGV's Sergio Lopez dominates on the mound with 13 K as team...
-
Pioneer boys soccer one win away from first ever district title after...
-
Brownsville Pace Lady Vikings softball stays undefeated with dominant 15-0 win over...
-
Brownsville Rivera boys soccer inches closer to district title with 7-0 win...
-
Clarrisa Mejia homers in district opener as Weslaco softball shines with 19-0...