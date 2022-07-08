$1M in Funds to Repair Damaged Streets in Palmview

PALMVIEW – City officials in Palmview say $1 million will be provided to repave streets throughout the city.

Several residents have been dealing with the bumpy roads on their daily commutes.

We’re told an ongoing $40 million sewer project is the cause and is nearing completion.

The city manager says the streets will continue being worked on over the next six months.

Watch the video above for more information.