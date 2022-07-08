$1M in Funds to Repair Damaged Streets in Palmview
PALMVIEW – City officials in Palmview say $1 million will be provided to repave streets throughout the city.
Several residents have been dealing with the bumpy roads on their daily commutes.
We’re told an ongoing $40 million sewer project is the cause and is nearing completion.
The city manager says the streets will continue being worked on over the next six months.
Watch the video above for more information.
More News
News Video
-
Man on skateboard dies after being struck by vehicle, Edinburg police say
-
Edinburg to expand wi-fi services in three new locations
-
Proposal to change how slavery is taught in school, Valley educators weigh...
-
Valley natives receive Presidential Medal of Freedom
-
Jury deliberating in Palmview double murder trial