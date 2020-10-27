$1 million dollar bond set for suspects accused of killing a former High School football star

Two men accused of murdering a former Harlingen High School football star have been set at a $1 million bond.

Angel Pizano, 44, and Eduardo Aceves, 42, both of Harlingen appeared before the Cameron County Magistrate Court on Tuesday for allegedly murdering Lesley Maurice Hunter.

According to a news release by the Cameron County District Attorney, The third suspect Juan Zapata ,50, of Combes is set to be magistrated on Wednesday, because his attorney couldn't be present on Tuesday.

The three suspects face life in prison if convicted.

