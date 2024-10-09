1 of 3 Suspects Identified in Harlingen Home Invasion

HARLINGEN – The Harlingen Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for one of three men wanted in connection to a home invasion.

Police say they responded to a suspicious activity call on the 600 block of North 3rd Street Sunday around 5:15 p.m.

They say three armed men entered the home and took money from the residents.

Investigators identified 31-year-old Agustin Gonzales, of Harlingen, as one of the suspects. An arrest warrant charging him with burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault has been issued.

Authorities say Gonzales and two others fled from the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the identities of the other suspects is urged to call Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.