12-year-old McAllen IDEA student hospitalized after vaping on school bus, 1 student in custody

A 12-year-old student was hospitalized after using a vape pen that tested positive for narcotics, according to the McAllen Police Department.

One other student was detained in connection with the incident, police said in a news release.

The 12-year-old was identified as a student from IDEA Quest.

The incident occurred while the student was en route to school on a bus. Police officers responded to the 14000 block of North 29th Street on April 22 at around 7:34 a.m. after it was reported as a possible overdose.

According to a news release, the reporting party said the student was "unconscious, possibly inhaled something, and was vomiting."

Officers determined another student shared a vape device with the victim while on the school bus.

Upon using the vape device, the victim was seen acting in an "abnormal" manner, according to the news release. After arriving at the school, the victim was left on the bus experiencing an abnormal reaction.

Police said the vape device tested positive for 50% Benzylpiperazine, "a controlled substance that has been promoted as a substitute for meth."

The news release said although NARCAN was administered, the student was hospitlaized.

A male student has been identified as the source of the vape device and was detained and faces charges, according to the news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

IDEA Public Schools released the following statement regarding the incident:

IDEA Quest is aware of a medical emergency that occurred involving a student who allegedly ingested an illegal substance on the bus. As a precaution, the student was transported to the hospital to receive medical attention, and another individual was detained by police. The campus takes matters involving prohibited substances seriously, and any disciplinary action will be addressed in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct, district policy, and applicable state law. As the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to share additional details.