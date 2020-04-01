16 people, including 2 babies test positive for coronavirus in Hidalgo County

EDINBURG – 16 people, including two infants, in Hidalgo County tested positive for coronavirus, announced Wednesday Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez.

“This shows you that this horrible disease does not discriminate,” said Judge Cortez according to a release upon learning that an eight-month-old girl from Edinburg and a 10-month-old girl from Donna have contracted the highly contagious disease. “We must take this virus seriously, stay home, and take every precaution necessary, particularly with our younger population and the elderly.”

The new positive cases bring the total of positive coronavirus cases in Hidalgo County to 62.

4 of these people have been hospitalized; the rest of the patients have been ordered to isolate themselves at home.