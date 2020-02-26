18-year-old arrested following Dollar General store robbery

WESLACO - An 18-year-old man is behind bars after he threatened a store clerk, according to Hidalgo County authorities.

A surveillance video captured the incident.

On Tuesday morning around 10 a.m. a hooded man walked inside the Dollar General store, south of Mile 12 North on FM 1015.

Authorities say he wanted money out of the register.

In the video he can be seen pulling a knife out, walking over to the cashier, pulling her into his grip and holding the knife to her neck.

Another employee saw it and closed the register causing the man to leave.

Hidalgo county sheriff deputies arrested 18-year-old Emiliano Treviño. He's now charged with aggravated robbery.

They also found synthetic marijuana on him and tacked on a possession of a controlled substance charge.

He's being held on a combined $26,500 bond.