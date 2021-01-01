2 dead after shooting near Donna

A man shot his common-law wife and mother-in-law Thursday night near Donna, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

At about 9:49 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a domestic dispute on the 13000 block of Kenny Lane near Donna.

Family members told deputies that 29-year-old Augustin Adan Castellano had shot his common-law wife, 30-year-old Olga Guadalupe

Guevara, and his mother-in-law, 58-year-old Maria De La Luz Reyes Martinez.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene and appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds, according to the news release. Witnesses provided investigators with statements implicating Castellano as the shooter.

Castellano is set to be arraigned on Friday afternoon when he will be formally charged with capital murder, according to the news release.