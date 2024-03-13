2 men arrested on drug charges following sting operation at Brownsville H-E-B parking lot

Two men are facing federal drug charges after one of them delivered over 23 pounds of cocaine to an undercover agent at an H-E-B parking lot in Brownsville, according to a criminal complaint.

Rolando Valentin Quintanilla Aguas and Roberto Cruz Ramirez were arrested on March 7 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

According to the complaint, Quintanilla Aguas delivered 10 bundles of cocaine weighing in at 23 pounds to an undercover agent in the parking lot of the H-E-B at 2155 Paredes Line Road in Brownsville.

Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations arrested Quintanilla Aguas. Another 23 pounds of cocaine were also found in his vehicle.

The agents then executed a search warrant at a property Quintanilla Aguas was renting after he told the agents there was more cocaine there.

Ramirez, who was at the property and was allegedly “maintaining possession of the bundles until Quintanilla returned,” was detained, the complaint stated.

Nearly 24 pounds of cocaine were found at the property, according to the complaint.

Both men remain in custody pending their trial, court records show.