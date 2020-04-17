2 state troopers, woman hospitalized after crash in Lopezville

Photo courtesy of the Department of Public Safety

NEAR PHARR – Two state troopers and a woman were transported to a hospital after a crash in Lopezville.

It happened approximately 8:46 p.m. Thursday along Minnesota Road, near Veterans Boulevard.

Sergeant Maria Montalvo, spokeswoman for the Department of Public Safety, says the two troopers in separate units were responding to a different crash on the road when a black SUV emerged. It was parked unattended partially on the roadway.

According to a release, lighting conditions made the dark vehicle hard to see. The first DPS unit braked, but the second unit, traveling close behind, was unable to brake in time and hit the back of the first unit. It caused the three vehicles to collide.

Both state troopers sustained minor injuries in the crash. No word on the condition of the woman involved.