2020 Census ends Thursday

By: Marisol Villarreal

After confusion caused by changing deadlines and a federal lawsuit, the 2020 Census will end on Thursday.

The census aims to count every person living in the United States. The data is used to draw congressional districts, allocate federal funding and make other major decisions.

"An undercount, or a person not counted, represents $1,500 a year lost," said city of McAllen Communications Director Xochitl Mora.

Anyone who hasn't completed the census may still participate by filling out a self-response form at 2020Census.gov.

