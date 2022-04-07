3 arrested in connection to body found in burning vehicle

Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes. Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

More arrests have been made as the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigates a kidnapping turned murder.

Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes are expected to be charged with capital murder Thursday afternoon, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Jorge Arredondo in connection to the same investigation.

The four are accused of playing a role in the death of a 37-year-old man whose body was found in a burning vehicle last month.

Teodoro Martinez was kidnapped on March 25 by four individuals from a residence on the 13000 block of Mile 21 1/2 road in rural Edinburg. Deputies with the sheriff’s office who responded to the scene received another call about an SUV on fire west of Val Verde Road on Mile 22 1/2 Road. Martinez’s body was found inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a previous news release.

