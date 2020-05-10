39 new doctors graduate from the UTRGV School of Medicine

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine graduated its first class — 39 new doctors — on Saturday.

The coronavirus pandemic, however, forced UTRGV to hold the graduation ceremony a little differently.

"This will not have that direct, personal embrace, if you will, but we hope to really be able to celebrate our students and their families in this way, which we think will be really nice for them," said Dr. John Krouse, dean of the UTRGV School of Medicine and executive vice president for Health Affairs.

