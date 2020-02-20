4 virus patients from cruise ship moving to Washington state

By CARLA K. JOHNSON

AP Medical Writer

SEATTLE (AP) - Four Americans who tested positive for the virus that caused an outbreak in China will be treated at a hospital in Spokane, Washington. The four were passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was docked in Japan. Over 600 passengers and crew members have been infected. The four patients will be treated in a special isolation unit at Sacred Heart Medical Center. Two arrived Thursday. The hospital is one of 10 in the nation funded by Congress to treat new or highly infectious diseases.

