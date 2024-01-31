42nd Annual David Chavana 10K Run/Walk scheduled for Saturday in Edinburg
The biggest 10K run in all of South Texas is this weekend, and last minute registration closes at midnight Wednesday.
Edinburg Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Eric Molina joins Channel 5 News Dina Herrera in the studio to give more details about how to register.
The race is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 3 next to the Flores Stadium. For last minute registration, click here.
More News
News Video
-
San Juan residents report increase in coyote sightings following dog attack
-
Donna Housing Authority director fired following arrest
-
Brownsville Crime Stoppers holds annual luncheon
-
Judge sentences Victor Godinez to death in slaying of DPS trooper
-
San Juan resident claims $1 million prize in scratch ticket game