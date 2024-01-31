42nd Annual David Chavana 10K Run/Walk scheduled for Saturday in Edinburg

The biggest 10K run in all of South Texas is this weekend, and last minute registration closes at midnight Wednesday.

Edinburg Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Eric Molina joins Channel 5 News Dina Herrera in the studio to give more details about how to register.

The race is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 3 next to the Flores Stadium. For last minute registration, click here.