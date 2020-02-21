5 on 5: February 11th
WESLACO - It was the final night of the regular season for girls basketball teams. In 32-5A, Donna and Valley View battled to the end with the Tigers prevailing 52-46.
Valley View is headed to the playoffs for the first time in 15 years.
In boys basketball, Harlingen defended their home court, knocking off Rivera 84-48.
CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has your 5 on 5 update.
More News
News Video
-
Special Report Census surveys to be mailed in March
-
Silver alert issued for a missing 82-year-old Mission man
-
Human remains found in San Benito sent to lab for analysis
-
Mother searching for missing son in Brooks Co. now in mourning
-
Family not wearing seatbelts at the time of fatal crash in Willacy...