5 on 5: February 14th

Friday, February 14 2020

WESLACO - The Brownsville Veterans boys basketball team assured themselves at least a share of the 32-5A title with a win over Pace Friday night.

In other action, Edinburg's girls earned the top playoff spot in 31-6A after beating Weslaco in a seeding game.

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has your 5 on 5 update.

