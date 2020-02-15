5 on 5: February 14th

WESLACO - The Brownsville Veterans boys basketball team assured themselves at least a share of the 32-5A title with a win over Pace Friday night.

In other action, Edinburg's girls earned the top playoff spot in 31-6A after beating Weslaco in a seeding game.

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has your 5 on 5 update.