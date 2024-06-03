x

5 on 5: March 1st

Friday, March 01 2019

SAN ANTONIO - The stakes were high for Valley boys basketball teams. A win Friday would mean a spot in Saturday's regional final. Vela, San Perlita, and Santa Rosa all failed to advance at the regional tourney. Vela was knocked out by Steele 68-58. San Perlita fell to Hearne 76-61. Cole defeated Santa Rosa 79-48. The three losses bring an end to the Valley's high school basketball season. 

