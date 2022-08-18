5 On Your Side: Edinburg CISD parents express frustration at lack of bus route in their neighborhood

Parents are expressing concern and frustration as they say their children are forced to walk to school as the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District does not have a school bus assigned to their neighborhood.

For kids living on Visha Street and starting pre-school and kindergarten at Carmen Avila Elementary School, the path is new and unknown.

"They have to walk to school because they don't provide a bus, but you have to choose,” Kimberley Avila – a parent – said. “Most of the people here, we're low income families, so we have choice "A,” either we go to work, and we bring food home, or choice "B" - we take our kids to school."

The kids who take the morning walk to school encounter dark roads with stray dogs and no sidewalks.

"My fear is the dogs will bite my kids and more because there is no bus," Norma Orta said.

Typically, only students who live more than two miles away from a school campus get a ride – and Carmen Avila Elementary School is only half a mile from the neighborhood the students live in.

Edinburg CISD assistant Superintendent Anthony Garza said this neighborhood may be the exception.

