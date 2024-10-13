5x5 Brewing Co. holds donation drive for hurricane recovery efforts in Florida

The Rio Grande Valley came together on Sunday to help the people of Florida.

5x5 Brewing Co. in Mission collected cases of water, canned food, hygiene products and more as part of a donation drive for those affected by the recent hurricanes.

“People in the RGV community, from the bottom of their heart, came out and gave what they could,” 5x5 Brewing Co. partner Luis Espindola said. “It's the American way, that's what we do. And since we moved to the Valley a few years ago, what I have noticed is a strong sense of community, and I wanted to take that little bit and expose South Florida to it.”

The donated items will be delivered to Sarasota, Florida, on Monday morning.

Channel 5 News was told the Sarasota Police Department will help find areas in most need of the donated supplies.

RELATED STORY: American Red Cross of the RGV prepping volunteers to assist in Hurricane Milton recovery efforts