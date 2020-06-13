x

6A Swimmers Set to Collide

3 years 4 months 1 week ago Saturday, January 28 2017 Jan 28, 2017 January 28, 2017 11:49 PM January 28, 2017 in Sports

McALLEN - The climb through two levels to gain the state UIL swimming tournament is now underway for Valley swimmers.  District meets across the Valley over the weekend produced qualifiers that will compete in next weekend's regional tournaments.  The 6A event will be in Brownsville.  The 5A meet swims in Corpus Christi.  CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega has some highlights from the 6A meet in McAllen.

