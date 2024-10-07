$6 million bond for Hidalgo County murder suspect apprehended in Monterrey

A fugitive wanted in connection with the murder of a man whose body was found inside a barrel in May is now in custody, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The fugitive was apprehended on Sunday by Mexican authorities in Monterrey, Mexico, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Roberto Salas was arraigned on Monday on charges of murder and aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $6 million.

Salas was previously identified as a suspect in the May 7 beating death of Juan Carlos Hernandez De Leon, whose body was later found inside a barrel that was buried in Edinburg.

Five other individuals have been arrested in connection with the investigation, according to previous reports.

De Leon was killed at a San Juan home, and authorities found his body on May 17 inside a barrel that was buried in Edinburg, according to the sheriff’s office.

Four individuals — identified as Monica Victoria Gomez, Jesus Grijalva, Samuel Uvalle Sr. and Salas — were identified as individuals who participated in the fatal assault.

Two other people — Jennifer Jane Snider and Alejandro Cantu — were arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence after allegedly helping dispose of the victim’s cell phone and helping bury the body, respectively.