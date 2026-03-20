700 homes to benefit from Harlingen drainage project

The Cameron County Drainage District #6 and the city of Harlingen will expand a detention pond in the Hickory Hills subdivision to help prevent flooding.

Construction will begin Monday on Kingbird Drive. The project will double the size of the current detention pond from 11 acres to 20 acres.

"Besides the adding of the detention, we're also adding another drain line that goes west. So now this 20 acres detention pond has two ways to drain to the east and west," Cameron County Drainage District #6 Director Gilbert Galvan said.

Crews will also deepen the pond by about two feet.

Galvan said the area needs to be proactive about drainage improvements.

"As the area grows... everyone has failed to improve drainage because it's expensive... What we're needing to understand is now we need to be proactive," Galvan said.

All work will be done by in-house crews. The project will cost between $500,000 and $700,000, and nearly 700 homes will benefit from the project.

Galvan said the district hopes to finish in about four weeks. People in the area can expect to see more police presence and construction signs throughout the neighborhood.

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