85-year-old woman in search for stolen grave marker at Brownsville cemetery
An 85-year-old Brownsville woman is on the hunt for a missing grave marker — a stone cross.
Carmen Perez says the cross is a fond childhood memory she has of her grandmother. Now, she’s concerned someone might have taken it.
“It was my Tio Rosalio’s. And it’s been here since I was a little girl,” said Perez.
Since the cemetery is owned by the city, Brownsville police would be investigating Perez’s case.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Beloved McAllen nurse remembered and honored by her peers
-
85-year-old woman in search for stolen grave marker at Brownsville cemetery
-
UPDATED: TEA releases health safety guidelines for upcoming school year
-
Local advocate group offers aid to people living with disabilities
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Captain Murphy's Charter Service