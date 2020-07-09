85-year-old woman in search for stolen grave marker at Brownsville cemetery

An 85-year-old Brownsville woman is on the hunt for a missing grave marker — a stone cross.

Carmen Perez says the cross is a fond childhood memory she has of her grandmother. Now, she’s concerned someone might have taken it.

“It was my Tio Rosalio’s. And it’s been here since I was a little girl,” said Perez.

Since the cemetery is owned by the city, Brownsville police would be investigating Perez’s case.

Watch the video above for the full story.