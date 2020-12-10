A closer look at how first responders rescued 4-year-old boy trapped in water well
First responders worked for over six hours to rescue a 4-year-old boy who fell down a water well in Starr County on Tuesday.
After the boy was rescued, Tuesday evening, he was transported to a local hospital. As of Wednesday morning the boy is in stable condition.
Officials said the boy fell about nine feet down into a hole and the only way to get him out was to dig a hole adjacent to the original one with shovels and air operated hammers.
"The soil got to the point where it turned like a shell rock, so shovels weren't being effective anymore," Mission Assistant Fire Chief Robert Alvarez said. "We had to turn to the pneumatic tools."
Watch the video for the full story.
