AAA: Gas prices starting to drop as end of the year approaches

The American Automobile Association is predicting that gas prices will drop as we get closer to the end of the year.

“Even though demand is going up a little bit, we still think that gas prices are going to continue to go down because of this fear of a global recession,” AAA spokesperson Anlleyn Venegas said.

Gas prices are currently averaging $3.06 in the upper Valley and $3.04 in the lower Valley.

While there’s no prediction as to how much the price of gas could drop, AAA says crude oil is currently around $90 per barrel. Sixty percent of the price at the pump is based off crude oil.

