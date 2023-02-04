Abbott announces final extension of Emergency SNAP benefits

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $345.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of February as the final extension of benefits, according to a new release from Gov. Greg Abbott.

“Congress recently passed legislation to establish February 2023 as the last month eligible households can receive emergency SNAP benefits,” the news release stated. “The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission received federal approval from the US Department of Agricultural to extend the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits based on family size. All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments that should appear in the accounts by Feb. 28, the release stated.

The $95 emergency allotments are in addition to the more than $9.7 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020, when the Families First Coronavirus Response Act was passed, the release stated.

“Due to the federal legislation passed by Congress, recipients will no longer receive additional benefits, and this benefit change cannot be appealed,” the release stated, adding that SNAP households can find out how much their regular monthly benefit amount will be without the emergency allotment by dialing 211 and pressing option 2, or by going online.