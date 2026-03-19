Police: Suspect in deadly 2024 shooting at Texas Inn in Edinburg arrested near Monterrey; other suspect dead
A suspect was arrested near Monterrey in connection with a March 2024 shooting that killed one man outside an Edinburg hotel, according to police.
Hector Oliver Ramirez was arrested on a murder charge in connection with the shooting that killed 29-year-old Victor Gerardo Hernandez, according to the Edinburg Police Department.
During a Thursday press conference, Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala said Ramirez was apprehended on Wednesday near Monterrey after fleeing to Mexico following the shooting. Ramirez was arrested in Laredo.
Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Eric Castaneda said during the press conference that Ramirez was "a violent gang member, and he supplied our community with drugs," but did not provide additional details.
The shooting happened on March 2, 2024. Responding police officers said they found Hernandez’s body in the parking lot of the Texas Inn and Suites — located at 202 N. 25th Ave.
Fernando Amaya Orona was previously listed as a suspect also wanted in connection with the shooting. Ayala revealed on Thursday that Orona died while in Mexico.
Ayala said the investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
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