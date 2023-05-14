ABC News crew helps rescue trapped dog in tornado ravaged Laguna Heights
As Laguna Heights was picking up the pieces Sunday from the devastation caused by a tornado that touched down Saturday, killing one person and injuring multiple others, an ABC News crew sprang into action and rescued a dog trapped underneath a damaged home.
When an ABC News crew was setting up equipment in a heavily damaged neighborhood, two members of its security detail heard the cries of the animal coming from under a home.
Instead of waiting for animal control to respond, ABC News sound technician Jim Gower found a shovel nearby and started digging.
As Gower attempted to calm the dog, someone handed him a Slim Jim meat stick. After Gower fed the dog the tasty treat, the canine was coaxed from under the house and out of harm's way.
More News
News Video
-
Supplies and medical care offered at Port Isabel Event Center
-
Food Bank RGV asking for donations to help victims of recent storms
-
Resident shares experience during Saturday's severe storm
-
More than 100 Valley residents are without power after Saturday's storm
-
Family mourns loved one killed in tornado