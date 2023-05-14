ABC News crew helps rescue trapped dog in tornado ravaged Laguna Heights

ABC News sound technician Jim Gower grabbed a nearby shovel and started digging out a dog trapped under a damaged home on May 14, 2023, following an apparent tornado touched down in Laguna Heights, Texas. (Will Car)

As Laguna Heights was picking up the pieces Sunday from the devastation caused by a tornado that touched down Saturday, killing one person and injuring multiple others, an ABC News crew sprang into action and rescued a dog trapped underneath a damaged home.

When an ABC News crew was setting up equipment in a heavily damaged neighborhood, two members of its security detail heard the cries of the animal coming from under a home.

Instead of waiting for animal control to respond, ABC News sound technician Jim Gower found a shovel nearby and started digging.

As Gower attempted to calm the dog, someone handed him a Slim Jim meat stick. After Gower fed the dog the tasty treat, the canine was coaxed from under the house and out of harm's way.