ACLU representing Starr County woman arrested over 2022 abortion

The American Civil Liberties Union is now representing a woman who filed a lawsuit against Starr County officials following a 2022 arrest over an abortion, according to a news release.

Lizelle Gonzalez was arrested on April 8, 2022, and jailed for three days following a “self-induced” abortion. She was released from custody when the murder charge was dismissed.

Gonzalez filed the lawsuit in March against the county and several officials, including Starr County District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez and Starr County Assistant District Attorney Alexandria Lynn Barrera.

Texas law prevents murder charges from being brought up against the individual who undergoes an abortion. The lawsuit accuses Ramirez and Barrera of misleading grand jurors to formally charge Gonzalez with murder.

In May, a motion to dismiss the lawsuit was filed by attorneys representing the defendants in the lawsuit. The filing cites that the defendants are entitled to “absolute immunity” in the case.

A Tuesday news release from the ACLU said they joined an opposition to hold the government accountable, and filed an opposition to dismiss the May filing from defendants.

“That doctrine does not shield government actors who knowingly falsely accuse and arrest someone for a crime they did not commit,” a news release from the ACLU stated. “The individuals here should not be permitted to evade responsibility for the violations of Ms. Gonzalez’s constitutional rights and the harm they caused her.”

The lawsuit is seeking $1 million in damages.