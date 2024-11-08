Adam Hinojosa discusses historic win in Senate District 27

Adam Hinojosa is celebrating his win over Democrat Morgan LaMantia in the race for her state Senate District 27 seat.

Hinojosa received more than 125 thousand votes over LaMantia’s 123 thousand votes, making him the first ever Republican to take the seat, according to unofficial results.

“I'm extremely grateful and thankful to the voters in Senate District 27 for this historic win, all glory be to God for allowing this to happen,” Hinojosa said. “It's been kind of a blur. This morning we were hit with all the text messages and phone calls, now it's finally starting to set in, but very grateful."

The race was a rematch of the 2022 election that saw LaMantia win by 659 votes.

During her time in office, LaMantia passed 31 bills into law, and secured $36 million in state funding for the district — which covers Cameron and Willacy counties and a portion of Hidalgo County.

Channel 5 News reached out to LaMantia’s campaign for comment, and was told a statement would be provided. As of Wednesday evening, Channel 5 News has not received the statement.

As the owner of several small businesses, Hinojosa said his primary focus will be to improve the economy once he takes office.

“We've got our two major ports [in our district], we've got to really work to really grow those ports, drill baby drill,” Hinojosa said. “We've gotta get our oil and gas jobs producing, that'll help all our small businesses throughout the area, increase our economic opportunities."

Hinojosa said he also wants to focus on raising salaries for public school teachers.

“We spend almost half of our entire state budget on public education, but it's not – in my opinion – allocated properly,” Hinojosa said. “You look at that portion of public schools, very little of that goes to teacher salaries. We need to increase that drastically."

Hinojosa also wants to enhance border security.

“You can't just allow people to believe that they can come in, break the law and have zero consequences,” Hinojosa said. “I'm confident that the Trump administration will do what they need to do as far as Texas is concerned, we'll be around to support that effort in any way we can."

Hinojosa is pro-life, and said he is working on bringing a medical pregnancy center to Brownsville.

“We created a fundraiser to help build a medical pregnancy center in Brownsville because that is a vastly underserved area, the closest medical pregnancy center is in McAllen,” Hinojosa said. “That's going to help provide those resources and give the opportunity for women to choose life — all the tools and supplies they need to choose life."

Watch the video above for the full story.