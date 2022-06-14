x

Additional charges filed against former McAllen police officer

Additional criminal charges have been filed against a former McAllen police officer. 

Juan Garza Jr. was arrested last month on drug-related charges. Police say Garza, who had worked for the department for 11 years, resigned from his position after the arrest. 

Garza is now facing two other charges, including misuse of official information, a third-degree felony; and criminal conspiracy: smuggling of persons, a state jail felony. 

Perla Lopez, 26, was also charged with criminal conspiracy as a result of a continuing investigation into the pair's arrest on May 27. 

