Additional charges filed against former McAllen police officer

Additional criminal charges have been filed against a former McAllen police officer.

Juan Garza Jr. was arrested last month on drug-related charges. Police say Garza, who had worked for the department for 11 years, resigned from his position after the arrest.

RELATED: McAllen police officer among three arrested on drug charges, police say

Garza is now facing two other charges, including misuse of official information, a third-degree felony; and criminal conspiracy: smuggling of persons, a state jail felony.

Perla Lopez, 26, was also charged with criminal conspiracy as a result of a continuing investigation into the pair's arrest on May 27.