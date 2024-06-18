AEP Texas and Magic Valley crews preparing ahead of potential severe weather

Crews with AEP Texas and Magic Valley Electric Cooperative are joining cities and counties preparing for this week's tropical rainstorm.

Crews were seen checking on the maintenance of their power poles, and cutting overgrown vegetation and monitoring the power levels."

Crews were also taking a second look at transformers in neighborhoods. They spent last week making sure power poles were upright.

It's a busy process that’s done year-round, not just during hurricane season...

“There is no beginning to prepare... we prepare every year, we do maintenance programs every year,” MVEC Communications Manager Juan Hermosillo said.

Apart from the field crews hard at work, there are safety tips to keep your families safe. They include avoiding driving through flooded areas, report any power outage, and react to downed power lines as if they are energized.

“Our crews are prepared just like they remain prepared throughout the year,” AEP Texas Corporate Communications Manager Cleiri Quezada said.

