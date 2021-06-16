Aeromar announces extended flight services to Mexico

KRGV File Photo

The Mexican airline Aeromar announced an extension to its flight schedule to increase the amount of cities in Mexico that travelers from the McAllen International Airport can visit.

Beginning Monday, July 12, Aeromar will be adding the cities of Aguascalientes, Puerta Vallarta, San Luis Potosí and Torreón as travel destinations. The flights include an intermediate stop in Monterrey and have introductory fares as low as $139 one way, according to a Wednesday news release from Aeromar.

The flights are now available for booking online.

“The schedule will be adjusted to enable same day trips between McAllen and Monterrey and vice versa, ideal for business trips, as well as improved weekend schedules in both directions,” the news release stated.

Aeromar currently offers nonstop flights to Monterrey, Mexico City and Guadalajara.