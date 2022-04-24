After 'Power Trip' Valley Woman Concerned How to Protect A/C during Sudden Outages

MISSION – A quick "power trip" was felt across parts of the Rio Grande Valley on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Magic Valley Electric Cooperative told us it was a trigger, or power blink, in the system, something that hasn't happened in a couple of years.

This trigger left Mission resident Diana Alcocer wondering how to get her air conditioner back up and running.

"I didn't think of it as an outage. It was just a flicker because the lights dimmed a little bit and then went back up," says Alcocer.

She wasn't the only one.

Hundreds of others across the Valley commented on Facebook saying their TV had shut off or their air conditioner had stopped working properly.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to Atlas Electric, Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Plumbing Services.

Sarah Sagredo says there's preventative steps you can take to protect your A/C unit from future triggers.

