After receiving help, Harlingen woman volunteers at The Salvation Army to give back

Volunteers at The Salvation Army in Harlingen helped serve food to 190 families on Tuesday.

For volunteer Maria Medina, the service was about giving back to the place that once helped her.

“I like helping my community. I’ve been through a lot in my life,” Medina said. “I’ve always been part of the Salvation Army since I was a child. My mom brought me [here] in diapers."

Medina said her journey hasn’t been easy. She survived years of sexual, physical and mental abuse, and later battled drug addiction.

“There’s a time where you need to break through that pain because no matter how much pain you have deep down, you'll know in the end that you can be saved,” Medina said.

Now, Medina makes up one of 11 volunteers at the Harlingen Salvation Army.

Medina said she wakes up with one purpose every morning.

“I come because I want to do something back in my community,” Medina said.

For Medina, every bag of food is more than a donation. It’s a reminder that healing can begin.

“God blessed me with something beautiful, through him is why I’m with my community,” Medina said.

