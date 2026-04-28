Alamo commissioners vote to terminate city manager’s contract ‘without cause’

Alamo City Manager Bobby Salinas. Courtesy photo

Alamo commissioners voted on Tuesday to terminate the contract of city manager Bobby Salinas without cause.

Following the decision, Salinas thanked commissioners for letting him serve the community.

“While we haven’t always agreed, I’ve always appreciated the commitment and trust you placed in me, and it has been a privilege to work alongside each and every one of you,” Salinas said. “At certain points you reach a crossroads where change is in the best interest of both the organization and its leadership. I believe this is one of those moments. After thoughtful consideration, I’ve made the decision that this is the right time to move in a different direction.”

Alamo Mayor Pro Tem AJ Garcia called the decision to terminate Salinas’ contract “bittersweet.”

Alamo Police Chief Saul Solis was appointed at the same meeting to serve as acting city manager.