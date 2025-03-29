Alamo first responders assess storm damage throughout the city

Many Rio Grande Valley cities have issued disaster declarations following the floods, including Alamo.

Alamo Mayor J.R. Garza says the city got close to 20 inches of rain. First responders made over 100 water rescues and crews were patrolling the streets checking out the damage.

Many streets in Alamo are still covered in water. First responders are assessing areas and helping people get to shelter if needed.

Channel 5 News rode along with the Alamo Police Department as officers surveyed the damaged after the city declared a state of disaster.

"Since I have been here, we have been through floods, but this is the worst it has been," Alamo Police Department Lt. Eduardo Garza said.

The police department is looking at the aftermath of severe thunderstorms that dropped close to 20 inches of rain on the city.

Since Thursday afternoon, Alamo first responders conducted over 100 water rescues, helping people get out of their flooded cars and homes.

"If it is something, like they are inside the residence because of the flood, we ask them to remain at the location until we get to them," Garza said.

Many residents say they were fighting with the water getting into their homes, and they are hoping it will recede soon.

"Right now, I feel bad because nothing like this has ever happened here before," Alamo resident Jose Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez has lived along Date Palm Drive for over 45 years. He says at first they tried to keep water out of their home, but the water eventually forced its way in.

"When cars pass, the water gets in the house," Rodriguez said. "We are not doing good with the drainage we have."

Mayor Garza issued a state of disaster declaration following the storm on Friday. The city says hundreds of homes were affected by the flooding.

"Like anything else, drainage issues take time, a lot of the work we are doing right now takes a year or two years to get going," Garza said. "This was an extremely, extremely heavy downpour. It does not matter how good the drainage system is when you receive this type of rain in such a short amount of time these things can happen."

The public is being asked to avoid flooded roads, and to report any storm damage online to the state.

