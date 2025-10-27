Alamo police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting a minor

mgnonline.com

An 18-year-old man is scheduled to be arraigned after being accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

The Alamo Police Department arrested Malachi Isaiah Pineda in connection with the incident, according to Lt. Eduardo Garza.

Garza said the investigation began on October 25 when officers responded to a residence at the 800 block of Mossy Oak Drive in reference to a possible assault.

According to Garza, during the investigation, detectives conducted multiple interviews with witnesses that led to probably cause for an arrest warrant. Pineda was located at South Padre Island and taken into custody without incident.

He is facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful restraint of an individual under 17 years of age and indecency with a child, according to Garza. Pineda could also possibly face an additional charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

Pineda's arraignment is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.