Alamo Police Department makes history with first female lieutenant

There is never a boring day on the job for Alamo Police Lt. Adriana Cano.

Cano says she walks into the Alamo police station each morning, ready to serve her community.

“It's literally something different every day, and I love it,” Cano said. “There was one time I went to a house and the kids did not have shoes or clothing on. The mother barely had anything — the guy was physically abusing her. I went to buy some stuff for them so they could have something."

Cano recently made history by becoming the first woman promoted to lieutenant at the Alamo Police Department.

The department has over 38 officers, and only five of them — including Cano — are women.

“It took a lot of sacrifice," Cano said. “Even though you are a female in a male dominated job, you can totally do it."

In her new role, Cano is in charge of overseeing 31 officers, monitoring the radios and helping patrol the entire city.

“I'll go out there and just drive around and see if anything else needs to be taken care of, or if other officers need any help,” Cano said.

Cano is a single mom of six kids, and she says she goes to work every day for her children and to help those in needed – even if that means putting her life on the line.

“If I get to just help that one family — that does it for me,” Cano said. “That is what is so fulfilling about this job, helping people who can't help themselves."

