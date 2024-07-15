Alamo police: Man assaults ex-girlfriend, barricades himself inside apartment with knife
Alamo police arrested 49-year-old Nelson Saenz after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend and barricaded himself inside her apartment, according to an Alamo Police Department spokesperson.
The spokesperson said officers were dispatched to Gentle Breeze RV Park at the 400 block of North Cesar Chavez Street on July 12 in reference to an assault.
The spokesperson said Saenz arrived at his ex-girlfriend's apartment, violating a protective order and assaulting her. When officers attempted to make contact with him, he barricaded himself in the apartment and said he had a knife.
Authorities tried to communicate with Saenz, but despite multiple commands and opportunities to surrender peacefully, Saenz remained uncooperative, according to the spokesperson.
The spokesperson said to ensure Saenz's safety and the safety of officers, they used "law enforcement-grade pepper spray" to incapacitate Saenz, causing him to drop the knife and exit the apartment.
Officers were then able to arrest Saenz and take him into custody without incident or injury.
Saenz was arraigned on July 13 and charged with violation of a protective order and assault family violence. He was issued a $20,000 bond.
